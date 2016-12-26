A Look Back at NBC News' Best Features of 2016

Image: Yellowstone's Upper Falls

Photographer Bradly Boner revisited the original sites of William Henry Jackson’s images that helped convince Congress to create Yellowstone National Park in March 1872. This image combines Jackson’s 1871 photo of the Yellowstone River with how the same site looks today. William Henry Jackson / Bradly J. Boner

Conviction

The series — the first of its kind from NBC News — chronicles the case of New York State inmate Richard Rosario, who was convicted of a 1996 murder in New York City. Rosario has always insisted that he is innocent, and that 13 alibi witnesses will swear he was a thousand miles away in Florida while the crime was happening in New York.

Follow along here.

Behind Barbed Wire: Remembering America’s Largest Internment Camp

NBC Asian America spoke with five Americans who recounted the years of their lives spent behind the camp’s barbed wire, the ways in which their community fought back, and how, years later, they continue to find healing through collective memory.

Read about it here.

