NBA Hall of Famer Proves Changing the World Isn't 'Crazy' After All

Dikembe Mutombo and Chris Tucker perform at a “Basketball Without Borders” camp in South Africa in 2005. Catherine Steenkeste / NBAE/Getty Images

In his quest “to figure out why my people are suffering” he visited Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and apartheid-era South Africa.

The sense of responsibility comes from being African, he says.

“I see it as a moral obligation. If you’re house has got to be clean, somebody in that house has to take initiative,” he said. “I got sick and tired of people dying on the continent.”

Mutombo is also a man who knows the value of alliances with powerful people.

This ability to make connections is something he honed when he got to know the people who had the money to buy courtside seats during his NBA career. He continues to rub shoulders with the world’s royals and pop stars.

He’s met and been honored by presidents, including Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton — who calls him an “old friend.”

Bush said: “We’re proud to call this son of the Congo a citizen of the United States of America.”

Mutombo acknowledges such relationships with a simple shrug of the shoulders.

Female patients wait for cervical cancer screenings at the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital. Courtesy Dikembe Mutombo

“When you play basketball you’re surrounded by different kinds of people — those are the people you meet you want to know and how they became successful,” he says. “I would not have raised $20 million-plus if I weren’t a good networker.”

His most recent venture involves helping drive down Congo’s shatteringly high cervical cancer rates — about 19 million are at risk of developing the disease. So Mutombo and his partners have reached around 10,000 women with a variety of treatments.

“We need to go save our mothers, sisters, grandmas, aunties, cousins,” he says.