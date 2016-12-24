Winter Storm Floods LA Streets, Triggers Flood Warnings

A second winter storm brought heavy rain to Southern California on Friday night into Christmas Eve, flooding streets across the region and triggering flash flood warnings for recent burn areas.

A “substantial” storm front will continue through the evening and into Saturday morning, said NBC4 Forecaster Fritz Coleman. Moderate to heavy rain will hit the region, with a possibility of thunderstorms.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall in the Fish and Resevoir burn areas triggered a Flash Flood warning that would be in effect until 1 a.m.

Vehicles were stranded due to heavy street flooding. Los Angeles firefighters pushed one vehicle out of the water and an engine pulled out another car to safety Friday night in South Los Angeles.

Winter Storm Floods Streets Across SoCal

“A large part of the story will be lots of snow,” Coleman said. Eight to 16 inches could fall to resort level and above. There could be some accumulation as low as 3,000 to 4,000 feet in the cold hours of Saturday morning.

Most of the storm should be over by Christmas Eve morning. Christmas Day will be dry, partly cloudy and cool.