Trump Intends to Dissolve Foundation, Quickly Hits Snag

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office ordered the Donald J. Trump Foundation to “

immediately cease soliciting contributions” in October, after a report that the charity lacked the proper authorization to seek public donations.

Trump has not donated to the foundation since 2008 but it has received tens of millions of dollars over the past 10 years.

“The Foundation has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups, including supporting veterans, law enforcement officers and children,” Trump said in a statement. “However, to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President I have decided to continue to pursue my strong interest in philanthropy in other ways.”

The statement did not clarify the means in which he planned to continue his charitable interests.

Trump’s foundation came under scrutiny during the election over how its funds were used, with money going toward settling legal disputes among Trump’s business empire. Charity experts consider this act unethical and

it could violate federal tax law.

Trump appeared to dispute any conflicts or misuse of funds in his statement.

“I am very proud of the money that has been raised for many organizations in need, and I am also very proud of the fact that the Foundation has operated at essentially no cost for decades, with 100% of the money going to charity, but because I will be devoting so much time and energy to the Presidency and solving the many problems facing our country and the world, I don’t want to allow good work to be associated with a possible conflict of interest,” Trump said.

However, documents first reported by the Washington Post and later reviewed by NBC News showed that Trump had used $258,000 to

settle two separate lawsuits. One such lawsuit was with the town of Palm Beach over the height of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago flagpole. The Post also reported that the foundation had purchased a $20,000 six-foot portrait of Trump, which may also violate federal tax law.

The foundation became embroiled in an additional controversy and was

fined by the IRS for donating $25,000 to a political organization connected to Florida’s attorney general, Pam Bondi. The Florida attorney general is now a member of Trump’s transition, but at the time her office was considering investigating Trump University for fraud, which raised another instance for the president-elect about a potential conflict of interest.Though the office did not pursue an investigation, Trump did receive a fine as it is unlawful for non-profits to donate to political entities.

Members of Trump’s family have been embroiled in controversy in a number of potential cases of pay-to-play, as the president-elect’s children as well as his son-in-law have been able to participate in a number of meetings with the transitioning administration.

Since their father won the election, the children have tried to use their new position to raise money for their own foundation by putting their name and access up for sale.

Eric Trump attempted to sell a coffee meeting with his sister Ivanka Trump. A number of wealthy business people had pushed the bid to $70,000 when

the New York Times reported the fundraiser, leading to its cancellation. Eric has since decided to suspend his foundation to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.

A separate organization named Opening Day, which lists Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. as its directors, attempted to sell a hunting trip with the president-elect’s sons as well as a photo-op and private meeting with Donald Trump