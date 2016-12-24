Inmate Makes Agonizing Choice to End Decades on Death Row

A photograph of Jimmy Dennis as used by the Justice for Jimmy campaign. Courtesy of Justice for Jimmy

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams, who was not in office when Dennis was convicted, challenged the ruling. An appellate court sided with her in August.

That forced Williams to decide whether to retry Dennis or drop the case. Unwilling to say Dennis was innocent, his office began negotiations with Dennis’ lawyers.

One of Dennis’ lawyers, Stephen Cozen, said in an interview that he considered the state’s witnesses as “shaky” and Dennis’ alibi — that he was a on a bus miles away when the murder took place — was strong.

Ultimately, Dennis agreed to the plea because it allowed him to continue to assert that he didn’t kill Chedell Williams.

“Our main goal was to try to get Jimmy out of prison after having served 25 years,” Cozen said.

Prosecutors said they remained convinced of Dennis’ guilt.

“In our system of justice, the defendant is always free to state otherwise. Under the law, however, he stands convicted of this murder,” Williams’ office said in a statement. “We accepted this plea not because of doubts about guilt, but because of the inherent difficulties of retrying a complex case more than a quarter century after the crime.”

Jimmy Dennis poses while holding a photograph of his mother. Courtesy of Justice for Jimmy

The remaining complication was an unrelated robbery conviction, according to Dennis’ lawyers. Dennis didn’t dispute that one. But that punishment remained on the books.

The two sides worked out a deal where prosecutors would recommend that Dennis receive parole, possibly in time to be home by Easter, Cozen said. He praised Williams’ office for negotiating the deal.

Dennis’ older brother, Greg, said the family is now planning a homecoming. But the reunion will be bittersweet.

He criticized Williams for not dismissing the case.

“We’re happy that we’ll get to spend some time with Jimmy and be with him, but we also feel very disrespected,” he said.