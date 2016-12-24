Here comes Santa Claus: NORAD tracks Santa for More than 60 years

NORAD and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Charles D. Luckey joins other volunteers taking phone calls from children around the world asking about Santa during the annual NORAD Tracks Santa Operation at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado. Brennan Linsley / AP file

For more than 60 years now, children have been able to call the Santa Tracker hotline to find out exactly where Old Saint Nick is on his journey.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Paul Noel told the Associated Press that 1,500 volunteers answered nearly 141,000 phone calls and more than 2,800 emails last year. The NORAD spokesman was quick to say his name really is Noel.

A call placed to the hotline this morning was answered by a cheerful volunteer named Diane, who said Santa had just finished delivering presents in China and was working his way across Russia.

Santa will be coming down chimneys in the United States around 9 p.m. EST, she added, so make sure the cookies are out, stocks are hung, and the kids are tucked-in before he arrives!