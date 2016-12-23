Putin: Russia's Nukes Can Pierce Any Defense System

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP – Getty Images

Putin also said that Trump’s views on the need for the United States to strengthen its nuclear capabilities did not come as a surprise. Yet the Russian President added that Russia would not be drawn into an arms race at any price, according to Reuters.

“It is not surprising that [Trump] talks about nuclear weapons, he talked about the necessity to strengthen the nuclear and defense sector in the U.S. during his campaign,” Putin said.

Putin also said that the modernization of Russian nuclear forces was in line with existing arms control agreements, including the New Start Treaty with the U.S.

In a statement to NBC News Thursday, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said: “President-elect Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it — particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes. He has also emphasized the need to improve and modernize our deterrent capability as a vital way to pursue peace through strength.”

Miller did not respond to follow-up questions on whether that meant Trump was not, in fact, calling for more nuclear weapons.

Putin also addressed the issue of alleged hacking Friday, stating it was not important who hacked the Democratic Party prior to the Presidential election. He added that the hacks revealed that public opinion in America was being manipulated.

Russia has denied accusations Moscow was involved in cyberattacks against the U.S.