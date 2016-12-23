Man Surrenders in 'Road Rage' Shooting That Killed 3-Year-Old

Police in Little Rock, Arkansas, say they’ve made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend described as a case of “road rage” over a delay at a stop sign.

Lt. Steve McClanahan said Gary Holmes surrendered to police late Thursday. McClanahan would not release any more information Thursday night, but a federal prosecutor said Holmes had been charged in state court with murder.

The shooting of Acen King as he was being driven by his grandmother for a shopping trip Saturday afternoon prompted the city and FBI to offer $40,000 in reward money for information leading to the shooter.

The shooting apparently occurred after a gunman was angry that the boy’s grandmother “wasn’t moving fast enough at a stop sign,” McClanahan said at the time.

