Man robbed, shot in West Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a group of men who robbed and shot a man on Bloomfield Drive Thursday night.

Duncan Siror, 23, told deputies he was approached by three men wearing masks around 10:30 p.m. They demanded money from Siror and shot him in the shoulder.

Siror ran to a nearby business and called 911. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not life threatening.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.