Last-minute holiday shoppers flood stores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -With just a couple of days until Christmas, many are still buying last-minute presents.

Lucy Griffin had to get one last gift for her daughter in law, so she went to Southern Grace Creations.

“I left home early this morning to come up here from Byron to get her this jacket,” said Griffin. “Got up here to make sure I got up here before a lot of people got here.”

Griffin’s not alone. According to RetailNext, December 23rd is the biggest shopping day of the year. It beats Black Friday and Super Saturday in terms of sales. However, some shoppers say, they don’t mind the Christmas rush.

“Don’t find that you get any better deals than when you go early than when you go late,” said shopper, Keri Conkle. “I find what I want and the prices I want. I’ve done the thanksgiving shopping before…it’s not for me.”

Southern Grace owner, Rachel Butler, has been busy with shoppers of all ages looking for the perfect last minute gift.

“We have pre-teens, everything to grandmothers, that come in, buying for their kids or buying for their mother, husbands buying for their wives,” said Butler.

Hailey Lewis, was also guilty of last minute shopping for her family.

“This is actually my first day shopping so I just went and bought my mamma’s first so I can get that out of the way,” said Lewis.

The National Retail Federation says, only one in ten people have completed their holiday shopping.

Southern Grace Creations will be open Friday and Saturday until nine. Other stores also have holiday hours, so make sure to call ahead before heading out.