Doctors advise don’t over-indulge during the holidays

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – With Christmas just a few days away, it can be very easy to go overboard on the number of holiday plates you eat.

Doctors at Coliseum Medical Center say before packing your plates you might wanna think twice. They expect to see a spike in the number of emergency room visits around this time of year. Many of those visits are from individuals experiencing heart issues.

“We tend to have more congestive heart failure around this time of year and that’s because of increased salt and fluid intake,” said Dr. Gary Daniel, a cardiac specialist.

Daniel also added that chest pains as well as eating and drinking in excess are culprits that often go unnoticed.

“We get people who think they’re having indigestion and they’re actually having a heart attack and those are the people we worry about… they tend to ignore it,” continued Daniel.

But no worries, paramedics at Coliseum Medical Center are more than prepared and want you to be, as well.

“Our staff is acutely aware that during the holidays that our volume is a bit increased so its all hands on deck…. if you’re feeling any kind of chest discomfort or any symptoms that you’re concerned about don’t ignore it come into the ER,” Daniel told 41NBC.

Cold temperatures and overexertion are some other factors that may contribute to heart problems.

Daniel added, congestive heart failure is a real issue in the Middle Georgia area but by taking the right precautions, you can avoid any holiday health problems.

Health professionals say stay warm, relax and enjoy the holiday.