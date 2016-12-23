Cop's Arrest of Three Black Women Appears Racist: Lawyer

IMAGE: Protest in Fort Worth, Texas

Protesters gather Thursday night in Fort Worth, Texas, after a white Texas police officer was seen in video wrestling a black woman to the ground before arresting her and her two teenage daughters. Joyce Marshall / AP

Several dozen people protested Thursday night at the former Tarrant County Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth to demand that the officer be fired.

The confrontation began after Jacqueline Lanette Craig, 46, called police to report that a white neighbor had choked her 7-year-old son.

In the video, the neighbor tells the officer that Craig’s son had left litter on his property. Craig and the officer — who asks her, “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?” — get into an argument, and when Craig’s 15-year-old daughter tries to intervene, the officer tackles her.

At one point, he pulls out his Taser as he wrestles the women to the ground.

Craig was arrested on outstanding traffic warrants and suspicion of resisting arrest. Craig’s 15-year-old daughter, whom NBC News isn’t identifying because she is a minor, also was arrested, as was Brea Shcole Hymond, who recorded the video.

All three were released on bond Thursday.

“What I felt I was actually doing was protecting my child, and it didn’t happen,” Craig told reporters Thursday night. “It made me feel less of parent when I couldn’t protect my child when he needed it.”

Craig’s attorney, S. Lee Merritt, said all of the charges were “completely made up just to justify the unlawful arrest.”

Merritt said the family wants the charges dismissed and the neighbor who allegedly choked the boy charged. He said the officer should be fired and prosecuted.

After having reviewed the video, Merritt said, “The inference is racism is all over it.”

Image: Brea Hymond and Jacqueline Craig

