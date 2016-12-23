California Pursues New Pimping Charges Against Backpage.com

This undated file photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office shows Carl Ferrer, CEO of Backpage.com. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File

Harris was among 47 state attorneys general who asked Congress in 2013 to help change a provision of the Communications Decency Act that they acknowledged protected Backpage from prosecution. The act protects companies from content posted by third parties.

The state attorney general is doubling down on pimping charges in her final days before resigning to take her seat in the U.S. Senate.

Harris has alleged that more than 90 percent of Backpage’s revenue — millions of dollars each month — comes from adult escort ads that use coded language and nearly nude photos to offer sex for money.

Judge Michael Bowman sided with lawyers for the executives and the company in a ruling earlier this month, saying the website was engaged in free speech allowed under the Communications Decency Act.

In the earlier case, Ferrer, 55, Backpage’s CEO, was charged with pimping a minor, pimping and conspiracy to commit pimping. Lacey, 68, and Larkin, 67, both from Arizona, were charged with conspiracy to commit pimping.

Lacey and Larkin, the website’s former owners, used to own a chain of alternative newspapers around the country, including the Village Voice in New York City.