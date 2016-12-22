Woman hit by car, killed while lying on Watson Blvd.

WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman was struck and killed by a car while she was lying on Watson Boulevard Wednesday night.

Warner Robins Police say 50-year-old Sherry Lynn Holt was wearing dark clothing when she was struck by a Dodge Grand Caravan before 10:30 p.m. Police say Holt was lying in the road and the area was not lit by street lights.

It happened at the intersection of Knodishall Drive and Watson Boulevard. Officers say Holt was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

 

