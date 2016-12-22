Trump Names Conway as Counselor, Hails 'Amazing Insights'

Image: Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway pictured after his victory.

Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway pictured after his victory. MIKE SEGAR / Reuters

Conway, who graduated magna cum laude from Washington D.C.’s Trinity College, is the founder and owner of a polling and political research company.

The announcement said Trump’s victory “shattered the glass ceiling for women” because Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election.

“I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity,” Conway said in the statement. “A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation.

“I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results.”

