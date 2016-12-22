'Stupidity': NJ Man Charged With In-Flight Sex Abuse

Image: Air India planes are parked on the tarmac at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India.

Air India planes are parked on the tarmac at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India. Kevin Frayer / AP

She fell asleep and awoke to find a blanket she had placed over her had been pulled down. She pulled it back up and fell asleep again — waking up to find the blanket off and Parkar’s hand inside her shirt, court papers allege.

“What the hell are you doing?” she yelled, then got up and told a flight attendant what happened.

Parkar allegedly followed the woman until ordered to return to business class. He then made repeated requests to speak with the victim, authorities said.

“During the remainder of the flight, defendant Parkar wrote two short notes to the victim in which he, in sum and substance, apologized for a ‘moment’s stupidity’ and stated, ‘I acknowledged I was stupid,'” an FBI agent wrote in the complaint.

Parkar was due to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon. He faces up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

