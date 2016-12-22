Sheriff’s deputy killed in Monroe County car crash

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Henry County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-car accident Wednesday night in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Thomas Palmer, of Forsyth, lost control of his car on Lassiter Road near Torbet Road around 6 p.m. His vehicle went off the road and struck multiple trees. Palmer was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to the Monroe County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Palmer was returning home from his shift at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office when the accident occurred.

In a press release, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office offered its condolences to family, friends, and co-workers of Palmer.

This was Monroe County’s 13th fatal car crash this year.