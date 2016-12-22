Obama Moves to Cut Muslim Tracking Program

This cropped and rotated clockwise image shows a document held by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach as he poses with Presient-elect Donald Trump at the clubhouse of the Trump International Golf Club, in Bedminster, N.J. Peter Foley / EPA

He pledged a ban on Muslims entering the country during the presidential campaign, and his aides have since stressed the need for “extreme vetting” of them. One of his immigration advisers is Kris Kobach, an architect of NSEERS. After the election, a photograph of the two men together captured Kobach’s briefing papers, which put the reinstatement of NSEERS as a top bullet point.

Related:

Photo Shows Potential Trump DHS Pick Kris Kobach Seems to Have Hardline Plan Ready

Jason Miller, a spokesman for the Trump transition team, said in a conference call Friday that the incoming administration would have a response to the dismantling of NSEERS as part of a broader plan on executive orders.