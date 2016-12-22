Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Rockettes to Perform at Inauguration

Image: Mormon church conference

Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs on April 2, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer / AP

The chief spokesman of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints acknowledged the choir is already taking flak for agreeing to be part of the festivities.

“Response to the announcement has been mixed, with people expressing both opposition and support,” said spokesman Eric Hawkins.

But he defended the choir’s decision to sing for Trump.

“The choir’s participation continues its long tradition of performing for U.S. presidents of both parties at inaugurations and in other settings, and is not an implied support of party affiliations or politics” said Hawkins. “It is a demonstration of our support for freedom, civility and the peaceful transition of power.”

Previously, the choir sang at the swearing-in ceremonies for Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon and George H. W. Bush. It also performed at the inaugural parades for Ronald Reagan, and both Bushes.

“The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U. S. presidents,” said Ron Jarrett, president of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. “Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president.”

Utah is a conservative state and the Mormons who make up

the majority regularly back Republicans for president. But Trump’s candidacy was too much for many.

This year Trump got 61 percent of the Mormon vote in Utah – far less than the 80 percent George W. Bush got in 2004 and the 78 percent Mitt Romney, who is a Mormon, got in 2012, according to one

exit poll.

Trump also lost a lot of votes to Evan McMullin, a Mormon who ran as an independent.

It was also announced Thursday that the high-kicking Rockettes, of Radio City Music Hall fame, would be performing.

Image: New York Stock Exchange Christmas Tree Lighting, New York, USA - 01 Dec 2016

