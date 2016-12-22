Michigan students travel to Macon for ‘Rebuilding Macon’ holiday service trip

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For students at Michigan’s Saginaw Valley State University, service doesn’t stop at their surrounding community.

Members of a campus organization called “Alternative Breaks” partnered up with Rebuilding Macon, Inc. to do some good in good old Macon.

The ten Alternative Breaks students traveled all the way from the Great Lake State of Michigan to paint one elderly woman’s home.

According to trip leader Mallory Raines, the trip was all worth while seeing someone in need get the help she deserved, “Seeing how much they appreciate this…and she can’t get up on a latter ad do this herself so she needs us…we’re needed and we’re making a difference.”

69 year-old Lori Saiter says she was so grateful to Rebuilding Macon for their service to seniors and people with disabilities. She initially sent Rebuilding Macon a request to replace her water heater. When they called back asking if they could paint her home she was taken aback.

“I love it. I think its a great service they’re doing for seniors and they’re a fabulous organization,” she remarked.

With their help, Alternative Breaks is also doing some indoor repairs to the home of 69 year-old Joseph Pounds including a wheelchair ramp and kitchen renovations.