Emotional dedication ceremony to honor former a county commissioner

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lydia Ham could not hold back her tears during an emotional and heart-felt ceremony for her late husband, Jim Ham. The former longtime Monroe County Commissioner died in a car accident this month.

To honor him, Commissioners dedicated the Atrium in his name at the Monroe County Administration building in Forsyth.

“He put his whole life into public service and it is great for our family how much we appreciate the Monroe County Board of Commissioners,” said Phil Ham, Jim’s brother.

Commissioners also want the State Legislature to re-name a portion of Highway 41 South after Jim for all he’s done for Monroe County. Jim was a Monroe County Commissioner for more than 30 years.

Jim and Lydia got married in 1985. She says her faith, family and friends are getting her through this very difficult time.

Ham, a Beef Cattle Farmer, is remembered as a “friend to all.”