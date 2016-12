MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Aliza is your Cat Of The Week this week.

Aliza is a black cat. She is 8-months-old and loves to cuddle.

Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue stopped by the 41NBC studio to introduce Aliza. She says Aliza would be great for a family with kids.

If you want to adopt Aliza or one of the other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, head to their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799.