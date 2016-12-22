‘Bird Lady’ donates toys to Bibb County students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –  Carolyn ‘ Bird lady’ Freeman put smiles on little ones’ faces Thursday afternoon.

She stopped by Southfield Elementary School in Macon and dropped off toys to 12 families who weren’t fortunate this holiday season.
For 11 years, she has been providing toys to kids. Last year, she provided toys to a little over 700 kids. This year, she has given out 4,000 toys to kids.

‘Bird Lady’ says, the only thing she wants in return, doesn’t cost much.

“I tell them often that their only job is to just go to school and make good grades. These are good kids, they make good grades and I believe in the magic of Christmas and the spirit of giving and I just love to see their smiles,” she continues.

She also supports families in other cities. December 20th has been named ‘bird lady day’ in Atlanta.

