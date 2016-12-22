Bibb County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Santa in the Park’ event

Neighborhood children from toddlers to teens laughed and played with their new toys as Christmas music filled the atmosphere.
The line to see Sheriff Santa was wrapped around the park. But community members were happy to see such an amazing turn out for the event.
According to Sheriff Davis, showing the community that the Sheriff’s Office cares is all in a day’s work for Bibb County Deputies.
“It just shows that we at the sheriff’s office care about the community and care about these young people,” Davis said. “This is just a part of the ongoing outreach efforts to show that the sheriff’s office is engaged,” he continued.
He also added that seeing the smiles of kids in the community made it all worth while.