Bibb County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Santa in the Park’ event

The spirit of Christmas was in the air on Thursday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s office hosted its annual ‘Santa in the Park’ toy giveaway at Filmore Thomas Park. Neighborhood children from toddlers to teens laughed and played with their new toys as Christmas music filled the atmosphere. The line to see Sheriff Santa was wrapped around the park. But community members were happy to see such an amazing turn out for the event. Jonathan Kitchens is a father of four who found out about the event simply by looking out his window. Kitchens said as soon as the children got a look at what was happening down the street he couldn’t say no.

“It’s a lot of parents that really couldn’t afford to you know..to get their kids something for Christmas so I feel like this gives the children that couldn’t get something a chance to have something and be happy for the holidays, ” he said.

According to Sheriff Davis, showing the community that the Sheriff’s Office cares is all in a day’s work for Bibb County Deputies.

“It just shows that we at the sheriff’s office care about the community and care about these young people,” Davis said. “This is just a part of the ongoing outreach efforts to show that the sheriff’s office is engaged,” he continued.

He also added that seeing the smiles of kids in the community made it all worth while.