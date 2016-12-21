North Carolina Fails to Repeal Restrictive 'Bathroom Bill'

A unisex sign and the “We Are Not This” slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, N.C. Sara D. Davis / Getty Images

But as Wednesday’s session approached, Republicans complained that Charlotte had not eliminated all provisions of its February 22 ordinance. And so, on Wednesday morning, just before lawmakers were set to meet, the council held an emergency meeting to eliminate the entire ordinance.

“Now the city’s non-discrimination policy is the same version passed in 1968,” city spokeswoman Kate Luck said.

Many Republicans said they still support HB2.

“No economic, political or ideological pressure can convince me that what is wrong is right,” Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said in a statement early Wednesday. “It will always be wrong for men to have access to women’s showers and bathrooms. If HB 2 is repealed, there will be nothing on the books to prevent another city or county to take us down this path again.”

Charlotte’s city council said in a statement that it still stood with LGBT rights, and would try to find ways to grant protections.

But how they would accomplish that remained unclear.

“Charlotte shouldn’t have had to repeal its ordinance in exchange for H.B. 2 to be repealed,” Simone Bell, the southern regional director for Lambda Legal, said in a statement. “LGBT people in North Carolina still need protection from discrimination. The right action is for the North Carolina Legislature to pass a statewide comprehensive civil rights bill that includes full protections for LGBT people.”