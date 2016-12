MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teacher is accused of hitting two children multiple times.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Philleria Cross was working at Northwoods Academy on Pierce Avenue.

We’re told the incidents involved four-year-olds and happened between October 31st and November 2nd.

Cross is charged with cruelty to children.

She is out of jail on a $16,500 dollar bond.