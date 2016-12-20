Maten, Frazier lead Georgia past Georgia Tech, 60-43

ATLANTA (AP) – Yante Maten overcame a slow start to score 16 points and Georgia rolled to a 60-43 win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

Georgia has won two straight in the state rivalry, following four straight Georgia Tech wins. It was the Bulldogs’ first win at Georgia Tech since 2010.

J.J. Frazier scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half. Maten also had 11 second-half points, giving him 26 consecutive games in double figures.

Georgia (8-3) kept its lead in double figures most of the second half. With less than 3 minutes remaining, Georgia fans began barking and chanting “UGA!”

Georgia Tech (6-4) took its only lead at 8-7.

Frazier’s floater started a 9-0 Georgia run and he sank a 3-pointer to open the second half.

Ben Lammers led the Yellow Jackets with 10 points, well below his average of 15.3. Josh Okogie had eight points and eight rebounds.