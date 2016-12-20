Maten, Frazier lead Georgia past Georgia Tech, 60-43

2 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

ATLANTA (AP) – Yante Maten overcame a slow start to score 16 points and Georgia rolled to a 60-43 win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

Georgia has won two straight in the state rivalry, following four straight Georgia Tech wins. It was the Bulldogs’ first win at Georgia Tech since 2010.

J.J. Frazier scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half. Maten also had 11 second-half points, giving him 26 consecutive games in double figures.

Georgia (8-3) kept its lead in double figures most of the second half. With less than 3 minutes remaining, Georgia fans began barking and chanting “UGA!”

Georgia Tech (6-4) took its only lead at 8-7.

Frazier’s floater started a 9-0 Georgia run and he sank a 3-pointer to open the second half.

Ben Lammers led the Yellow Jackets with 10 points, well below his average of 15.3. Josh Okogie had eight points and eight rebounds.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • I profited $104,000 last year by working on-line from home and I did it by work­ing part-time f­­o­­r several hrs /daily. I used a business opportunity I was introduced by this website i found online and I am so thrilled that I was able to earn so much money on the side. It’s really newbie-friendly a­n­d I’m so grateful that i found this. Check out what I do… RESULTS49.COM

  • I profited 104 thousand dollars previous year by doing an online job from my house and I manage to accomplish that by w­o­r­k­i­n­g part-time f­­o­­r few hours /daily. I used work opportunity I came across online and I am excited that i made so much money on the side. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so blessed that i discovered it. Check out what I did… STATICTAB.COM/gptmadp

Related News

1 month ago
1 Comments for this article
Child recovering after being attacked by three dogs
Read More»
Georgia
2 months ago
2 Comments for this article
Nick Chubb, Sony Michel say they’ll be back for senior year
Read More»
Georgia
2 months ago
1 Comments for this article
Maten’s big first half leads Georgia past UL-Lafayette
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»