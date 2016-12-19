Keeping Organized: The Fridge Clean-Out

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If there’s one thing a lot of refrigerators around the country tend to excel at, it’s collecting expired foods and moldy old meat buried deep in the back. Professional organizer Andi Willis returns for a few tips on how you can keep your fridge crystal clean.

First thing’s first: clean it out. Get rid of everything that’s out of date and things that will never be used. Clean off the shelves with some warm, soapy water before you start your re-organization.

Andi suggests the use of items like a small turntable, and wire shelving to keep things at hand’s length, and off of each other for easier retrieval. Even baskets in the freezer can be a good way to keep things in perfect order.

And don’t be shy about labeling your refrigerator doors! It’ll not only help you remember where everything is, but prevent confusion for everyone in the family, too.

If you have any suggestions for Andi to feature next on Good Life Organizing, you can email her directly at andi@goodlifeorganizing.net.

And for more suggestions on how to keep your life perfectly organized, you can also visit Andi’s website at www.goodlifeorganizing.net.

