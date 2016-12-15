Thieves impersonate Flint Energies workers to steal valuables

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “We just hate to hear that it happened,” said Senior Vice President of Flint Energies Jimmy Autry.

Things may not always be what they seem.

“Someone approached the member and said we’re going to be changing poles and I need you to come out into the yard and look with me,” said Autry.

It looks innocent enough–that’s what utility companies do, right?

“That’s not how you get approached,” said Autry.

Flint Energies Sr. Vice President Jimmy Autry wants to warn customers about a scam that turns into burglary.

Thieves go up to your house and say they’re working for Flint.

“But it was really pretty obvious there idea was to get that member out of the house so somebody else can into the back of the house and get in,” said Autry.

They go in and steal valuables.

It’s already happened twice, and though Autry doesn’t know if it was the same people, they’re similar.

“This was Highway 41 outside of Perry, so it was here from Houston County,” said Autry. “And we heard on the same day we heard from another county someone who said they had been approached.”

But Flint Energies is used to this, so they have safeguards.

“Flint pays particular attention to make sure all our employees have uniforms, have ID cards and all of our trucks are marked the exact same way and look the same way,” said Autry.

That’s what you need to look for if this happens to you–the uniform, the truck and the ID.

“You’re a whole lot better to shut the door, let them be outside, and you go call Flint who is available 24 hours a day,” said Autry.

It’s what it takes to stay safe.

“It’s very sad, but we have to be on our guard all the time,” said Autry. “Because it was not about Flint–they could say I’m from any other utility, they could say I’m here from the government–in any fashion to step outside and take a look at this with me.”