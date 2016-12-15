Nick Chubb, Sony Michel say they’ll be back for senior year

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel have decided to return to Georgia for their senior seasons.

Outside linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy said they will be back, too.

The Bulldogs (7-5) end this season Dec. 30 in the Liberty Bowl against TCU (6-6)

Chubb and Michel said their decisions weren’t difficult, adding that they didn’t want to leave Georgia after a disappointing first year under coach Kirby Smart that included home losses to Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech.

Chubb, a Heisman Trophy candidate to begin the season, had 988 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, but his productivity was affected by a struggling offensive line and some questionable play-calling by new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

Michel, the No. 2 tailback, ran for 753 yards with three TDs.

Chubb said he had made up his mind last weekend to return. He and Michel are close friends and influenced each other to come back.

