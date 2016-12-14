Maten’s big first half leads Georgia past UL-Lafayette

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Yante Maten scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half and grabbed 15 rebounds, and Georgia beat Louisiana-Lafayette 73-60 on Wednesday night to halt the Rajin’ Cajuns’ eight-game winning streak.

J.J. Frazier added 15 points and Juwan Parker a season-high 14 for Georgia (6-3), which played for the first time in 10 days because of exams.

Justin Miller led Louisiana-Lafayette (8-3) with 17 points. Bryce Washington had 11 points and 18 rebounds, and Frank Bartley added 11 points and 11 boards.

Georgia scored the first 11 points of the game, putting the Rajin’ Cajuns in chase mode for the rest of the game. The Rajin’ Cajuns, who entered with the nation’s seventh-ranked offense, didn’t score a field goal until Bartley hit a 3-pointer with 12:17 to go in the half.

The second half, Louisiana-Lafayette closed to 40-38 with 17:16 to play when Bartley nailed a 3. The Bulldogs quickly responded with three baskets by three different players to go up 47-38. Miller hit a 3 to draw within six, but Frazier made a pair of baskets for the Bulldogs, who led by at least seven the rest of the way.

