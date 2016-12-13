Medical Monday: Winter flu

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With flu season upon us, it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

Brandi Jones, Director of Infection Control at Coliseum Medical Center, says it takes two weeks for the flu shot to actually begin working in your body. But even if you haven’t gotten a flu shot, it’s better to get one now, rather than never.

The flu and common cold are different in how the bodies’ respiratory system responds. Flu symptoms can be so severe, they can actually be fatal.

Jones says if you feel the sickest you’ve ever been, you probably have the flu and should go see a doctor.

