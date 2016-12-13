MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 20th annual Mentors Project of Bibb County Christmas dinner was held this evening at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Macon.

More than five hundred homeless and children at risk attended the Christmas Party.

They got to eat a great dinner with all the trimmings.

People who attended also left with a Christmas present as well.

Executive Director Mentors Project of Bibb County, June O’Neal said, “We are all about teaching the children living a life of service is not about them it’s about everybody.”

The yearly events take about 10,000 dollars to pull off.

Six area churches and private citizens make the Christmas party possible each year.