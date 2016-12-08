Family Dollar employee shot during armed robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An employee at a Family Dollar Store in Macon was shot during an armed robbery attempt Thursday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a man entered the store on Emery Highway around 9 a.m. and demanded a female employee open the safe and give him money. The employee was unable to open the safe and the suspect shot her in the leg.

The suspect fled the store on foot.

Deputies say the store employee was taken to the hospital and she is in stable condition.

Bibb County investigators are currently looking for the suspect. If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.