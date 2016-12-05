Medical Monday: Children coughing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Parents should be on high alert when their child is coughing; it could mean the child has pneumonia or something lodged in their throat.

Dr. Roger Dela Cruz from Navicent Health stopped by the 41NBC studio to talk about coughing. He says a cough is usually a sign of a cold, but it could be something more serious which is why parents should take them seriously.

There are multiple things the Pediatric Hospital at Navicent does when a child comes in with a cough. They run multiple test, and may even run X-rays to determine if something was lodged in the child’s throat.

