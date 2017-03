MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ed is your Dog Of The Week this week.

He is a rowdy, fun-loving dog with only three legs. His hind-left leg had to be amputated.

Regina Brabham from Critical Care for Animal Angels stopped by the 41NBC studio to introduce Ed. She says he is more playful than his friends with four legs.

Ed is currently heartworm positive but is being treated for it.

For more information, or if you want to adopt Ed, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.