Dog Of The Week: Lost dog found in Peach County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A missing dog who Critical Care for Animals Angels have named Zoey is your Dog Of The Week this week.

Zoey was found on Hwy 41 and Hwy 49 in Peach County.

Regina Brabham from Critical Care for Animals Angels stopped by the 41NBC studio to talk about her. Brabham believes the dog probably got loose from an electric fence. This is the second time Brabham has seen the dog.

If Zoey’s family isn’t located, she will become a part of the Critical Care for Animals Angels Family.

For more information, or if you want to adopt, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.