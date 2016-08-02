Coliseum Northside ranks as only four-star hospital in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Northside Hospital has been rated the only four-star hospital in Macon.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) conducted a quarterly survey and ranked hospitals on a scale of one to five in different areas of service.

Coliseum Northside’s CEO, Steve Daugherty, says it is an indicator for patients when choosing healthcare.

“When they come to our hospital, we’re putting them in the safest, highest quality environment that they can find in Middle Georgia,” adds Daugherty.

The quality of services were used to figure out the star rankings. Coliseum Medical Center near downtown Macon received three stars.

HCA Affiliate, Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, also received four stars.