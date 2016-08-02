Coliseum Northside ranks as only four-star hospital in Macon

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Northside Hospital has been rated the only four-star hospital in Macon.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) conducted a quarterly survey and ranked hospitals on a scale of one to five in different areas of service.

Coliseum Northside’s CEO, Steve Daugherty, says it is an indicator for patients when choosing healthcare.

“When they come to our hospital, we’re putting them in the safest, highest quality environment that they can find in Middle Georgia,” adds Daugherty.

The quality of services were used to figure out the star rankings. Coliseum Medical Center near downtown Macon received three stars.

HCA Affiliate, Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, also received four stars.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Tellit22

    This scoring system is a complete joke, as usual for the government. Ask them what percentage of “uninsured and/or street people” NORTHSIDE has compared to Navicent Health! Disclosure-I have zero connections to any hospital.

    • Executive

      Many!!!!

  • Lawrence Adams

    If the government has anything to do with the rating then it is flawed in some way. I think the medical care in central Ga is outstanding.

  • Cheyenne

    LMAO. Northside is a hard working facility which would do an even better job if they had the funding and backing of the bigger hospital instead of being their scapegoat.

Related News

hartley-2
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Hartley Elementary hosts ‘vocabulary parade’ in preparation for Georgia Milestone Test
Read More»
This man was caught on surveillance cameras stealing from Drive Time Used Cars on Riverside Drive in Macon.
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Man burglarizes used car dealership in Macon
Read More»
B.S. Report
7 days ago
0 Comments for this article
B.S. Report: Falcons and Packers square off in NFC championship game
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»