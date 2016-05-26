Middle Georgia Cold Cases: The Corner

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man was shot and killed standing on a corner in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood 16 years ago. It’s an all new Middle Georgia Cold Cases.

Bibb County sheriff’s investigator say witnesses saw two men running from the scene, but haven’t been able to get anywhere.

On the corner of Penn & Mutual Avenues, Arthur Glenn was with his friend when two men came up to them.

“The neighbors in the area gave us descriptions of people they saw walking down the street. They didn’t know names or if they did, they did not tell us,” Capt. Jimmy Barbee, who retired with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, said.

He says it’s very possible it was drug related.

“When shots are fired like that in Pleasant Hill, everybody is going to try to get out of there,” Barbee said.

Shots?

Glenn and his friend were shot at — bullets missing the friend by inches, but Arthur wasn’t so lucky.

“He suffered multiple gun shot wounds. He was shot in the back. One bullet hit his rib, one hit his shoulder blade. One bullet hit his collar bone. It all was shattered,” Barbee said.

Investigators recovered shell casings from .10 millimeter handguns. Barbee says neighbors couldn’t make out who they saw, but they know this…

The suspects were described as 5’8″ and 5’6″, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds.

“This case, again, falls back on people doing things they should’t be doing, but they don’t need to be shot down in the street like that,” Barbee said.

People saw the two men leave in a 1998, champagne colored Oldsmobile.

“I don’t care if he was selling drugs, you don’t shoot somebody down like a dog in the middle of the street,” Barbee said.

A mystery and a challenge for investigators as they look to find a cold blooded killer.

“There are people out there who know who did this,” Barbee said.

There is $10,000 reward in the case. If you know who killed Arthur Glenn, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.