Woman arrested in Laurens County bank robbery

DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Laurens County Sheriff office along with Georgia State Patrol, Dublin Police Department Dodge State Prison K-9 unit responded to a bank robbery at The First Laurens Bank in Dexter, Georgia.

The suspect, 52-year-old Sherry Lynn Waldrep was located a short distance from
the bank by deputies.

She was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Waldrep is currently being held in the Laurens County Jail.

This incident is still under investigation.

  • Bryan christopher mason

    Thats my crasy sicodic aunt and honestly if u do the crime you do the time cause im not helping you out

