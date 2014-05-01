Woman arrested in Laurens County bank robbery

DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Laurens County Sheriff office along with Georgia State Patrol, Dublin Police Department Dodge State Prison K-9 unit responded to a bank robbery at The First Laurens Bank in Dexter, Georgia.

The suspect, 52-year-old Sherry Lynn Waldrep was located a short distance from

the bank by deputies.

She was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Waldrep is currently being held in the Laurens County Jail.

This incident is still under investigation.