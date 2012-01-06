Washington County Deputies Find 18-Grand Worth of Marijuana in House

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

82395fMore than $18,000 worth of marijuana was found at a home in Sandersville..

Yesterday, Washington County deputies conducted a drug search at 429 Carver Street. According to the sheriff’s office, Marcus Justice had two marijuana houses, 9 marijuana plants and quantities of powder and crack cocaine.

In addition to the $18,000 worth of marijuana, the cocaine is valued at $500, and the marijuana equipment costs $4,000.

Justice is charged with Manufacturing Marijuana,  Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute,
Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession                                            of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Bill Bixby

    I want my weed back dammit!

Related News

bird-lady
43 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
‘Bird Lady’ donates toys to Bibb County students
Read More»
Across The Nation
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Tweets Apparent Call for More US Nuclear Weapons
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
New Medicare Regs Pay Doctors for Better Care
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»