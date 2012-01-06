Washington County Deputies Find 18-Grand Worth of Marijuana in House

More than $18,000 worth of marijuana was found at a home in Sandersville..

Yesterday, Washington County deputies conducted a drug search at 429 Carver Street. According to the sheriff’s office, Marcus Justice had two marijuana houses, 9 marijuana plants and quantities of powder and crack cocaine.

In addition to the $18,000 worth of marijuana, the cocaine is valued at $500, and the marijuana equipment costs $4,000.

Justice is charged with Manufacturing Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute,

Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.